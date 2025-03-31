EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 260.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 66,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,295,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $9.26.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

