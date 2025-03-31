EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Agora by 1,988.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Agora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Agora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.40% of the company’s stock.
Agora Stock Performance
NASDAQ API opened at $4.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Agora
Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.
