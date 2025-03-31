EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RYAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $365.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

