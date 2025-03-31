EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,264 Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,264 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mistras Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,441,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 124,270 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 203,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,308.24. This trade represents a 4.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MG opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.67. Mistras Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

