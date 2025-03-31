EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys 11,230 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $9,446,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,975,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 699,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $1,332,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

NYSE SBSW opened at $4.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

