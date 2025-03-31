EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 297.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 355,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 265,969 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 66,561 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.
Several research analysts have commented on AVAH shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.20 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
