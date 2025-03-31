EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys New Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GT. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 391,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,652,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,871,000 after purchasing an additional 897,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 3.5 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Further Reading

