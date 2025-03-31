EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 15,872 Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRDG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,481,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 208,022 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 226,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 128,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:BRDG opened at $9.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $11.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $81.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 488.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 45,343 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $375,893.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,249,076 shares in the company, valued at $26,934,840.04. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Slager sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $94,530.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,967.49. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,187 shares of company stock worth $1,204,966 over the last 90 days. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bridge Investment Group Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

