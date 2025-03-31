EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 31,190 Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYLN. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyliion by 130.6% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 933,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 528,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 1,184.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 342,546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hyliion by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 135,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 79.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 265,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 117,358 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Stock Performance

HYLN opened at $1.41 on Monday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $246.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

