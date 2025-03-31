EntryPoint Capital LLC Decreases Position in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lowered its position in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Torrid were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Torrid by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 125.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Torrid by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Stock Performance

CURV stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.34 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Torrid from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Torrid Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

