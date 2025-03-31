EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $142,000 Holdings in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Backblaze were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $1,926,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $1,618,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 178,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Backblaze by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 510,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 170,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Price Performance

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $269.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLZE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Backblaze from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Backblaze from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Backblaze Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

