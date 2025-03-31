EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $153,000 in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 179,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:OOMA opened at $12.89 on Monday. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

