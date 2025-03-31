EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $73,000 in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 30.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 23,413 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in GrafTech International by 19.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 106,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GrafTech International

In other GrafTech International news, CFO Rory F. O’donnell purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EAF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GrafTech International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $1.00 to $2.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GrafTech International

GrafTech International Trading Down 5.0 %

GrafTech International stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $244.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 709.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.