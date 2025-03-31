EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $97,000 in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 273.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGNX opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $21.57.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.26. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 283.19%. The business had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

