EntryPoint Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $303.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cryoport in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,359.71. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,830 shares of company stock valued at $118,353. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Stories

