EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:PAGS opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.82.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $875.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.66 million. Research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

