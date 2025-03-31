EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,848,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 303,277 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 328,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 217,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 151.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 59,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 41,358 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viemed Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of VMD opened at $7.27 on Monday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $287.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Viemed Healthcare Company Profile
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.
