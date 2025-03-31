EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviri by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Enviri by 38,371.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 51,801 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enviri by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 343,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 178,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Tom George Vadaketh acquired 40,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $249,841.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,072.20. This trade represents a 43.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman acquired 40,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $251,596.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,638.39. The trade was a 50.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Stock Performance

Shares of NVRI stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. Enviri Co. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.19.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $558.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.98 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

