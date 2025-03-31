EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,572,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,466,000 after purchasing an additional 195,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,159,000 after buying an additional 694,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 707,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,209,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

NMRA opened at $1.03 on Monday. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $166.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neumora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NMRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NMRA shares. Guggenheim lowered Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $22.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.



