EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,572,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,466,000 after purchasing an additional 195,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,159,000 after buying an additional 694,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 707,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,209,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance
NMRA opened at $1.03 on Monday. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $166.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NMRA shares. Guggenheim lowered Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $22.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Neumora Therapeutics
Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neumora Therapeutics
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.