EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Nexxen International in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Nexxen International by 2,021.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Nexxen International during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Nexxen International during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nexxen International in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Nexxen International Stock Down 0.1 %

NEXN stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.24 million, a P/E ratio of 190.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Nexxen International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96.

Nexxen International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

