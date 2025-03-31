EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 55.8% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,073,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after purchasing an additional 384,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TIM by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 83,468 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in TIM by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 144,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 81,136 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TIM in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the third quarter worth approximately $1,089,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TIMB shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TIM from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.84. Tim S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). TIM had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 11.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.1394 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.12. TIM’s payout ratio is 58.47%.

TIM Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Articles

