EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 77,458 Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Tuya by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tuya in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Stock Down 7.7 %

NYSE TUYA opened at $3.17 on Monday. Tuya Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Tuya Announces Dividend

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Tuya’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Tuya Profile

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

