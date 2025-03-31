EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 2,670 Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHCO. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 1,255.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 303.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc. stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.55. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

