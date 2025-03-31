EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 3,698 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 109.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in CommScope by 1,005.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
