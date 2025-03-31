EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 3,698 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 109.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in CommScope by 1,005.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CommScope

CommScope Company Profile

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.