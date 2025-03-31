EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes $32,000 Position in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SNDL during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SNDL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SNDL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in SNDL by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 64,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SNDL by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51,218 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of SNDL from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

SNDL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. SNDL Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). SNDL had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $179.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SNDL Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNDL Profile

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

