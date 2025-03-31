EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,014 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 221.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter worth about $85,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

BSBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $4.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

