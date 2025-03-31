EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $62,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $26.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

View Our Latest Report on New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.