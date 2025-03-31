EntryPoint Capital LLC Trims Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lessened its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,243 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,149,000 after acquiring an additional 157,177 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,602,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASX stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

