EntryPoint Capital LLC Trims Stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,484 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Nomura by 5.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Nomura by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nomura by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 71,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Nomura by 9.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NMR opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Nomura had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

