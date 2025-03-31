Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Holdings Decreased by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Everest Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Everest Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.50.

Everest Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $361.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $327.37 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.47%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

