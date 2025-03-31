Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,019 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $14,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,054,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,829,000 after purchasing an additional 150,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,412,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,300,000 after buying an additional 387,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,351,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,462,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,343,000 after acquiring an additional 69,643 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,849,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $64.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.09.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.