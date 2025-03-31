First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,625,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of First American Financial worth $663,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in First American Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $65.68 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $70.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.34.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.80%.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $7,121,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,454,906.40. This trade represents a 18.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $200,202.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,299.25. The trade was a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

