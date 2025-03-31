First Financial Bankshares Inc Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Financial Bankshares Inc cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $77,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,209,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,730,000. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $49,725,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 326,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,791,000 after buying an additional 47,592 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.59.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $154.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.22 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

In other news, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total value of $3,245,761.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,914,995.28. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $1,962,705.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,333.08. This represents a 19.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,992 shares of company stock valued at $16,097,111. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

