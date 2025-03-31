GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Kevin Feeley Sells 8,746 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $836,205.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,377.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,749 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $362,565.79.

On Thursday, March 13th, Kevin Feeley sold 402 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $36,200.10.

On Monday, March 10th, Kevin Feeley sold 922 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $87,331.84.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 275 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $21,582.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Kevin Feeley sold 35,506 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $3,331,172.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 1,430 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $108,737.20.

GeneDx Stock Down 2.3 %

WGS opened at $92.20 on Monday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $115.60. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average of $74.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $82.24 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

WGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGS. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in GeneDx by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 877.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

