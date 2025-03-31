Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 74.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 104,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $21,840,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 303,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE GPC opened at $118.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $112.74 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 63.68%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.