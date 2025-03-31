Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,095,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,907,000 after acquiring an additional 92,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 50.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 219,224 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,675,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,880,000 after purchasing an additional 894,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 199,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 94,130 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

