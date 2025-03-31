Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Gildan Activewear worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 10.5% during the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,492,000 after buying an additional 226,695 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,210,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,695 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:GIL opened at $44.94 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

