Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Position Lowered by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 186.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $3,679,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Glaukos by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,109 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,568.04. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,380.18. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $101.97 on Monday. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $88.16 and a 1-year high of $163.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

