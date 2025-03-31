Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMED. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 698.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.09.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $1,250,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $72.49 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.33 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average is $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.