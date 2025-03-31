Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,737,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,142,000 after buying an additional 94,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,324,000 after acquiring an additional 59,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 68.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,437,000 after purchasing an additional 118,858 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 271,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 57,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $57.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $84.66. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.89.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.