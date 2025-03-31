Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess Sells 175,000 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at $379,879,364.70. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hess Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HES opened at $158.48 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $163.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HES. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

View Our Latest Report on Hess

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBRA Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $14,324,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hess by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hess by 449.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.