High Liner Foods Incorporated Sells 184,500 Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated sold 184,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$3,140,190.00.

High Liner Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

High Liner Foods stock opened at C$16.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$355.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.89. High Liner Foods Inc has a 1 year low of C$12.25 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.66.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 21.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$16.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

