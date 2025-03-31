Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,317 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,731,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after acquiring an additional 243,161 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 116,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,772 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

