Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,704 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Infosys by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CLSA raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

