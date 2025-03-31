Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 890.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 730,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656,404 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF worth $21,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,383,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 148,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 51,714 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 172,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 40,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares during the period.

Shares of QFLR stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.00. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

