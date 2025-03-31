Insider Buying: Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) Insider Purchases A$171,930.00 in Stock

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL – Get Free Report) insider Leanne Catelan acquired 55,000 shares of Excelsior Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.13 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of A$171,930.00 ($108,132.08).

Excelsior Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $92.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.28.

Excelsior Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Excelsior Capital’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Excelsior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.52%.

Excelsior Capital Company Profile

Excelsior Capital Limited manufactures and distributes electrical cables, connectors, and related components in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Investment Portfolio. It offers electrical cables under the XLPE, Hartland, and Aflex brands. The company also provides cords and cable assemblies for use in medical, technology, lighting and entertainment, and original manufacture equipment markets; and underground couplers and receptacle products for mining and construction industries.

