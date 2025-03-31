Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells $120,650.16 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 6,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $120,650.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,419 shares in the company, valued at $26,198,455.91. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 13,815 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $233,335.35.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,692 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $226,697.56.

On Thursday, March 6th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 218,295 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $3,390,121.35.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 250,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.49. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,630 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,649,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 588.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,388,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,087,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $18,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

