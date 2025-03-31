Insider Selling: Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Insider Sells C$358,003.68 in Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sandpiper Asset Management Inc. sold 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.16, for a total transaction of C$358,003.68.
Extendicare Inc has a 12-month low of C$6.18 and a 12-month high of C$10.90.
