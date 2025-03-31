Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells $4,451,206.62 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 46,551 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $4,451,206.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,619,784.68. The trade was a 49.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GeneDx alerts:

On Thursday, March 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,078 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $96,416.32.

On Monday, March 17th, Katherine Stueland sold 10,559 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $1,021,160.89.

On Monday, March 10th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,731 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $258,707.63.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,657 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $130,041.36.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Katherine Stueland sold 51,420 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total transaction of $4,858,161.60.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Katherine Stueland sold 18,006 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,407,709.08.

GeneDx Price Performance

WGS stock opened at $92.20 on Monday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.24 million. Analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GeneDx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 110,666 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in GeneDx by 295.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 40,219 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the third quarter worth approximately $7,533,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.