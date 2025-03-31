Insider Selling: Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director Sells C$202,500.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Director Michael Shea sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$202,500.00.

Kelt Exploration Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KEL opened at C$6.74 on Monday. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEL. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

